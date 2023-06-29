Allendale County Superintendent credited with reviving hope in schools

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Allendale School Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore is retiring after 40 years in education.

After years of trying to revive a failing school system, the state took over and appointed Gilmore to save the district five years ago.

Her journey ends this week and as she enters retirement and the community is feeling optimistic about the future.

“I will die on that. The school was sinking and she turned it around. I just don’t know what we’re going to do without you,” said a bus driver.

When Gilmore took over, Allendale County was in the bottom 5 percent of schools in the state.

Community member Kathy Tharin said, “Our school system was going through a very difficult time at the time that Dr. Gilmore arrived. We were at the bottom of the list of all of the academic scales.”

After years of hardships, Gilmore stepped in as an outsider from Atlanta, appointed by the State School Superintendent.

“Allendale County doesn’t like outsiders. They don’t take kindly to outsiders,” said Gilmore.

Tharin said: “We were skeptical, but we didn’t know her. But she allowed us to get to know her. And to build that trust, and to listen to what she was trying to do for us. And it showed because Dr. Gilmore spent 80 to 85 percent of her time with the kids in the classroom.”

The road to meeting milestones began with recruiting.

“Number one is to recruit and retain highly effective teachers, and leaders, especially teachers to stand in front of our scholars and educate our scholars was extremely important to me,” said Gilmore.

When she arrived, the graduation rate was in the low 70s. It’s climbed as high as 87.9 percent during her tenure.

Now, she feels it’s time to shift her focus back to her family.

“I leave every Sunday evening at four o’clock from Atlanta, which is four and a half hours from Allendale and I travel back to Allendale so that I can be on campus Monday morning at 7:30 a.m.,” said Gilmore.

The community wants a new Superintendent just as dedicated.

Tharin said: “They need to consider what she’s done and how she’s done it to make sure that we get an informed and qualified person to fill her size 20 shoes.”

The district is still under state control. The State Superintendent’s Office says they plan to have a new superintendent in place by early fall.

While Allendale has been improving, there are still many milestones that take time to reach before control can be given back to the board of education.

In the meantime, Angela Jacobs will take over as the Interim Administrator.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.