Agave plant gets ready to bloom in Augusta neighborhood

By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An agave plant in the Walton Oaks neighborhood is getting ready to bloom.

The landscaping developer planted it in 2010 during construction.

Cherene Mack says they had no idea that it was going to be so tall, but it’s going to possibly reach 10 to 30 feet tall with flowers.

MORE | Local engineer builds history brick by brick at Augusta Museum of History

“It feels important now that we have a little of Augusta history on the property,” Mack said.

She says it’s definitely grabbing the attention of new and incoming neighbors.

