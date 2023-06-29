Agave plant gets ready to bloom in Augusta neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An agave plant in the Walton Oaks neighborhood is getting ready to bloom.

The landscaping developer planted it in 2010 during construction.

Cherene Mack says they had no idea that it was going to be so tall, but it’s going to possibly reach 10 to 30 feet tall with flowers.

“It feels important now that we have a little of Augusta history on the property,” Mack said.

She says it’s definitely grabbing the attention of new and incoming neighbors.

