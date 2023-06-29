Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead, identified after shooting in Richmond County

Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 30-year-old Augustan has died after a fatal shooting incident on Wednesday, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as William Wolf, who was shot at least one time on the 2700 block of Woodcrest Drive, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Bowen says Wolf was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center at 2:44 p.m., an autopsy has been scheduled.

