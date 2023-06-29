1 dead, identified after shooting in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 30-year-old Augustan has died after a fatal shooting incident on Wednesday, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as William Wolf, who was shot at least one time on the 2700 block of Woodcrest Drive, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Bowen says Wolf was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center at 2:44 p.m., an autopsy has been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.