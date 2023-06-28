‘Worst day of your life’: Flood victims turn to Red Cross

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soggy carpet, filthy furniture and ruined belongings line the curbs on Melrose Drive, nearly a week after heavy storms sent sewage-tainted water through homes in south Augusta.

Alongside the rejected items on Wednesday were dumpsters, and on Emerson Drive, even some U-Haul trucks holding items residents were able to save.

About 40 south Augusta houses are uninhabitable after the area got more than 9 inches of rain.

The stormwater seeped into the sewage system and gurgled up elsewhere – through toilets, sinks and shower drains inside dozens of homes. Outside, the sewage spewed out from manholes.

At least six streets had sanitary sewer overflows – places like Emerson, Melrose and Yates drives.

Many people had to leave their flooded homes to stay at hotels and with relatives.

The Red Cross started answering their calls for help over the weekend and is still responding.

HOW TO GET HELP:

Call the Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency for help at 706-821-1156 or 311 for city services like removing trees and debris in roadways.

The Red Cross is assessing damage and is ready to offer help, if needed. If you need help, call 800-733-2767 anytime.

Due to certain requirements, the organization can only help so many people.

One of those requirements is having at least 18 inches of floodwater damage. That’s about as high as the average electrical outlet.

The Red Cross responded to at least 55 homes, and 40 of them met those requirements.

One volunteer said the job can get emotional

“When people have lost every single thing they have in this world, and you go into that circumstance, you’ve got to be prepared,” Frank Spears said.

“Obviously, this is the worst day of your life. This is not a good day in your life, but you’re still here.”

The Red Cross responds to disasters in many different areas with local volunteers.

“It’s unlike anything else you’ll ever do, and I think that’s why we always keep giving back,” said Susan Everitt, executive director of the American Red Cross of East Central Georgia. “It’s a way for us to make our community stronger to make our nation stronger, and it’s just amazing.”

But it’s different when it hits close to home.

“When it’s home,” Everitt said, “you especially want to make sure we’re taking care of all of our home folks here.”

Ruined belongings line Melrose Drive in south Augusta after storms sent sewage swirling through homes. (WRDW/WAGT)

South Augusta’s overflowing sewers have been a problem for years, and for residents, there’s no relief in sight, despite a monthly stormwater fee that many people feel should have already fixed the problem.

