Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road

Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene of two vehicles in a pond near New Savannah Road on Wednesday evening.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 3:30 p.m.

First vehicle recovered from pond near New Savannah Road
There is no information on if anyone was inside of the cars at this time.

As of 6:53 p.m., the first vehicle was pulled from the pond and divers were still searching for the second vehicle.

Divers search for vehicles in pond near New Savannah Road
Details are limited. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

