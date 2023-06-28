Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene of two vehicles in a pond near New Savannah Road on Wednesday evening.
According to dispatch, the call came in just before 3:30 p.m.
There is no information on if anyone was inside of the cars at this time.
As of 6:53 p.m., the first vehicle was pulled from the pond and divers were still searching for the second vehicle.
Details are limited. Check WRDW.com for updates.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.