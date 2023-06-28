Vehicles pulled from pond near New Savannah Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene of two vehicles in a pond near New Savannah Road on Wednesday evening.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 3:30 p.m.

First vehicle recovered from pond near New Savannah Road (wrdw)

There is no information on if anyone was inside of the cars at this time.

As of 6:53 p.m., the first vehicle was pulled from the pond and divers were still searching for the second vehicle.

Divers search for vehicles in pond near New Savannah Road (wrdw)

Details are limited. Check WRDW.com for updates.

