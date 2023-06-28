‘Really heartbreaking’: Georgia Cancer Center battles national chemo drug shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cancer centers across the nation are dealing with a shortage in chemotherapy medicine.

The Georgia Cancer Center says they’ve been able to meet patient needs- they’re just not sure for how much longer.

We spoke with the oncology pharmacy at the Georgia Cancer Center on the impact this could have on local cancer patients.

The Georgia Cancer Center says it’s one of the most significant issues they’ve had to face.

Cervical cancer, leukemia, breast cancer, and many more....are all treated by cisplatin, carboplatin, or methotrexate.

The Georgia Cancer Center says they’re working harder than ever to find those three chemo drugs.

“We’ve been very aggressive with our inventory, checking it at least three times weekly against who’s scheduled,” said Georgia Cancer Center Oncology Pharmacy Supervisor Katherine Saunders.

It’s these drugs that are saving lives on a daily basis.

Like many other survivors, it was cisplatin that helped Saunders’ husband beat testicular cancer.

“I think it is entirely possible if he had not had access to that drug several years ago, he may not be here,” she said.

With shortages beginning in February, they’ve been able to stay afloat while taking care of patient’s needs, but if there isn’t a solution soon they’re not sure what the future holds especially with no alternatives for these medications.

“I just truly don’t know what we would do. With the fact that the shortage doesn’t seem to have a resolution date at this time, we’re gonna have to get creative and that’s something you never want to tell a patient,” said Saunders.

Now the pressure is on lawmakers to help cancer centers across the country keep providing care and saving lives.

“It’s really heartbreaking conversation and I feel very lucky that we’ve been able to not have to go down that route for our patients here, but we certainly don’t have endless supply. We may be facing that conversation soon,” she said.

