Man found dead in woods near University Parkway in Aiken

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unknown male was found dead in the woods near University Estates on University Parkway, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency says the death is not suspicious.

The body was found at 4:41 p.m. by two University of South Carolina Aiken students who were walking through the woods, according the the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say due to advanced decomposition, identification of the male will be pending further investigation.

MORE | Floods leave curbs lined with sewage-laden ruins in S. Augusta

A News 12 viewer reported seeing a large law enforcement presence in the area on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

The coroner’s office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old woman was found dead behind a storage building in the North Augusta area.

