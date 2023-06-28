New S.C. law will give some offenders a second chance

COLUMBIA, S.C. - (WRDW/WAGT) - A new change to state law could have a huge impact on some South Carolinians as they apply for jobs and find a place to live.

This change expands an established part of South Carolina law that aims to give people a second chance after they’ve been convicted of certain nonviolent crimes when they were young.

“Let’s give them the carrot to change their lives. Let’s say, ‘You can be whatever you want to be if you stay out of trouble,’ and we need to do more of that,” said Rep. Seth Rose, D-Richland, the bill’s lead sponsor.

The proposal carves out driving under suspension and disturbing-schools convictions from the offenses that could prevent someone from expungement under the Youthful Offenders Act.

That act allows people convicted of certain nonviolent misdemeanors and low-level felonies in South Carolina – shoplifting, for example – to apply for those offenses to be expunged from their records.

To be eligible, they have to be younger than 25 when convicted – and they can’t reoffend within five years of completing their sentence.

This new law now allows people to be eligible for expungement – even if they were convicted of disturbing schools or driving under suspension before that period was up – for example, if they failed to pay a speeding ticket – and then drove with a suspended license.

“Some young people are simply going through it, and they’re going to make more mistakes on their way out, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a second chance and an opportunity to put their past behind them,” said Allison Elder, Root and Rebound director or legal services.

Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed this bill when it got to his desk, saying that while he believes in grace and reducing recidivism through employment, he also believes employers should be able to consider complete criminal histories when making hiring decisions.

But the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to override his veto – and put the new law into effect.

