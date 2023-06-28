New Ga. laws include ban on some minors’ transgender treatments

ATLANTA (AP) — On Saturday, Georgia’s new law banning gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18 takes effect.

It’s among many new laws taking effect that day .

Part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows, Senate Bill 140 is perhaps the most high-profile of the state’s new laws.

For many, the law is seen as “devastating.”

“It’s cutting off, literally, lifesaving care for many people in Georgia,” said Dr. Izzy Lowell, an Atlanta-based doctor who specializes in gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary individuals.

Supporters say the law’s restrictions prevent children from making decisions they might later regret. Parents and transgender youth heavily lobbied against the bill, warning that lawmakers were further marginalizing a group already prone to taking their own lives at disturbingly high rates.

Like similar laws in other states, it’s likely to face a legal challenge. A federal judge in Arkansas recently struck down that state’s ban.

Lowell and her coworkers were likely to sign up more than 25 Georgia patients younger than 18 for hormone replacement therapies by the time the law takes effect.

Minors who are already receiving hormone replacement therapy as of Saturday in Georgia will be allowed to continue.

Doctors would still be able to prescribe medicines to block puberty under the Georgia law, which takes effect July 1. But Lowell said the puberty blocker exception can only buy two or three years for a prepubescent transgender child, because delaying puberty means children won’t develop the bone density that accompanies puberty.

“You can’t put someone on puberty blockers until they’re 18. That’s absolutely medically unsafe,” she said. “So that’s a false concession.”

Lowell, who said her practice currently treats 300 to 400 Georgia minors who have been prescribed hormone replacement therapy, said she will try to see patients from other states through telemedicine appointments.

“They literally just have to drive over the (state) border,” Lowell said. “They can sit in their car in a parking lot over the border at the time of the visit.”

Patients seeking care must be in the same state as the licensed provider to be seen in a telemedicine appointment. Physicians who violate the new law could be disciplined by the state medical board.

