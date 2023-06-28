More protections put in place for workers during and after pregnancy

Submit Photos/Videos
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act launched on Tuesday, employers will be required to make more accommodations for pregnant workers before and after birth.

In Georgia, there were more than 120,000 births in 2020. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said it will begin accepting charges of discrimination under this new statute for incidents that occurred on or after June 27.

“For workers and job applicants, the [new act] will help ensure economic security at a critical time in their lives,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “The EEOC stands ready to support employers as they carry out the PWFA’s directives and to support workers in receiving the accommodations they are entitled to under the PWFA.”

Kameron Dawson is with A Better Balance, a nonprofit advocacy group for pregnant workers headquartered in New York. Dawson said most of the workers that call their legal helpline are concerned about the impact that working in the Georgia heat could have on their health.

“Two-thirds of pregnant workers in the past were denied accommodations and simply forced off the job early in their pregnancy,” said Dawson. “And especially for many Georgia moms, who are the primary breadwinners for their families, that’s simply not an option for them to do.”

Madison Goddard said the last three weeks have been full of nonstop diapers and feedings for her newborn son Colt. It’s difficult to feel like she has to choose between working and having to take care of him, she added.

“Every day, I wake up and I think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got ten weeks left [of maternity leave]. Now it’s nine and a half,’” she said. “I look at how tiny he is. And I’m like, ‘Is he gonna be ready? Am I gonna be ready?’”

