Local teams hit court for 7th annual Fox Creek Boys Basketball Summer Shootout

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The seventh annual Fox Creek Boys Basketball Summer Shootout is underway.

We traveled to North Augusta to compete in this year’s event.

Aiken High School, Saluda High School, Westminster High School, Strom Thurmond High School, Silver Bluff High School, and of course Fox Creek High School are all competing.

One of the new additions to this year’s summer shootout is the use of the shot clock, which the South Carolina High School League has not yet approved for official competition.

Fox Creek Head Coach Andrew Peckham says he is proud of the hype that continues to build around the tournament he started seven years ago.

“This is my 11th year, and we didn’t have a gym when I first started. For my first three years, we didn’t have a gym at all, and now we have this state-of-the-art facility, and to have teams want to come in here and play, it just thrills my heart. It’s exciting for basketball here in the CRSA,” said Peckham.

A total of 18 games will be played in two days at Fox Creek High School.

The second day of this tournament is scheduled for Thursday, starting at 12:30 p.m.

