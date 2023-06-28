Leave extended for city worker who ran over body

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Employment leave has been extended again for an Augusta Fire Department shift supervisor who ran over a murder victim’s body , according to city records.

A record showing the extension is further evidence there’s an investigation of the incident .

City leaders have been tight-lipped about the matter, telling us we’d have to go through the formal process of requesting the records under the law.

We did so, and the records show an initial leave period, May 22 through June 5, for the mental health and well-being of the city employee.

Then the leave was extended through June 20 at the request of Fire Chief Antonio Burden. City communications about that extension make references to an investigation.

And in the latest move, the leave was extended again on June 22, with no end date given. The record of the leave states that the reason is “pending investigation.”

The incident happened May 13 at East Boundary and Sand Bar Ferry Road after gunfire broke out at the Outcast motorcycle group’s clubhouse, killing two people .

The body of Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla., was dragged 51 feet and 10 inches by the fire department’s 2008 red Ford Expedition, according to deputies.

The driver “failed to see” the body at the south edge of the parking lot because “the vehicle hood and fender obscured his vision and he misjudged the location” of the body, according to an incident report.

The driver did not receive a drug test or an alcohol test in response to this incident, according to the accident report.

News 12 has not named the driver, since he has not been charged with a crime.

