Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Highway 39 shut down due to crash

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Aiken County early Wednesday morning
(WAFF)
By WRDW STAFF
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County dispatch says Highway 39 is shut down due to a crash with a tractor trailer and car early Wednesday morning.

Dispatch says the crash happened on Batavia Way at Old Ninety Six Indian Trial in New Holland.

We are working to learn more on if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
23-year-old woman found dead in Aiken County
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
‘It’s all about the money’: Sheriff discusses arrests of jailers
Crumbl
Opening date set for new Crumbl Cookies store in Augusta
Faatimah Kadija Maddox
Augusta prison worker accused of sex with inmate

Latest News

We say goodbye to Anthony Carpino!
Expert shares warning signs of rabies amid rabid racoons in CSRA
‘Really heartbreaking’: Georgia Cancer Center battles national chemo drug shortage
Augusta prison worker accused of sex with inmate