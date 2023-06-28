Submit Photos/Videos
Fond memories linger after death of AU’s ‘Cowboy Mike’

By Taylor Martin
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends and colleagues are fondly remembering the late Augusta University history professor known ad Cowboy Mike.

Michael Searles retired from Augusta University in 2012, but stayed as an emeritus faculty member.

“We are saddened to share news of the passing of our Emeritus colleague ‘Cowboy’ Mike Searles,” AU said in a statement.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Taylor Martin is talking with former colleagues who are sharing their memories of “Cowboy Mike.” Look for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Searles was known for his dedication to educating students and the public about the Western experiences of Black cowboys and Buffalo Soldiers.

“He worked tirelessly on issues of diversity, including coordinating Black History Month at ASU for years,” AU said. “His many stories and contagious laugh will be missed greatly.”

A public visitation is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Friday at Phinazee & Son Funeral Home, 404 W. Eighth St. in Waynesboro.

He was known around AU for his signature cowboy hat, boots, and other cowboy attire.

“As I acquired chaps, Western clothing, spurs and cowboy boots, I needed a name. Cowboy Mike was an easy transition. As I began to wear regular cowboy clothes, boots and hat, folks began to call me Cowboy Mike. I even have my own wooden nickel,” said Searles in an interview with HistoryNet.

After Searles retired, he wrote for a Burke County newspaper, The True Citizen.

