Floods leave curbs lined with sewage-laden ruins in S. Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soggy carpet, furniture and ruined belongings line the curbs on Melrose Drive, nearly a week after heavy storms sent sewage-tainted water through homes in south Augusta.

Alongside the rejected items on Wednesday were dumpsters, and on Emerson Drive, even some U-Haul trucks presumably holding items residents were able to save.

More than 30 south Augusta houses are uninhabitable, displacing 70 people, after stormwater seeped into the sewage system and gurgled up through toilets, sinks and shower drains.

The swirling filth ruined much in its path and sent residents to stay at hotels and with relatives.

The Red Cross is offering what help it can give the residents of Emerson and Melrose, as well as places like Yates Drive and Virginia Avenue.

HOW TO GET HELP:

Call the Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency for help at 706-821-1156 or 311 for city services like removing trees and debris in roadways.

The Red Cross is assessing damage and is ready to offer help, if needed. If you need help, call 800-733-2767 anytime.

The south Augusta area suffered the brunt of the damage during last week’s storms, ranging from clogged storm drains to spilled sewage and sinkholes caused by collapsed utility pipes .

After the stormwater seeped into the aging sewage system, it came gushing out through plumbing fixtures inside homes and out manholes along roadways.

Ruined belongings line Melrose Drive in south Augusta after storms sent sewage swirling through homes. (WRDW/WAGT)

The water found its way into Butler and Rocky creeks, according to city officials.

Where the sewage-laden water left contamination outdoors, city crews washed down the area and lined it with lime.

It’s not so easy to clean the inside of a home, and many belongings are gone for good.

It’s a problem that’s been going for years, and residents of the neighborhood see no relief in sight, despite paying a monthly stormwater fee that they feel should have already fixed the problem.

Homes were badly damaged when floodwaters rose as a deluge fell on soil that was already saturated by a week of rain.

