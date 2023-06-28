Family turns pain into purpose after 16-old-year son dies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta family is hoping to turn pain into purpose after suddenly losing their 16-year-old son.

Nathan Hibbitts died unexpectedly in his sleep.

They think it may have been a seizure, but his parents, Wesley, and Keri Hibbitts, are still waiting on the autopsy results, which are backlogged in Atlanta.

While the wait for answers is excruciating, they’re moving forward the way they know Nathan would have wanted by making sure his legacy lives on through helping others.

Nathan loved Jesus, his family, and Georgia football. In that order.

But just two days after his 16th birthday, “My wife, she went in there at 8:20 to wake him up for school, to start school with him. She found him laying in his bed,” said Wesley.

Nathan was so excited to turn 16 that his parents surprised him with a new truck for his birthday just four days before he passed.

“No way!” “Happy birthday, Buddy!”

After telling him for months it wasn’t happening.

Nathan asked, “Is that mine?”

Wesley said: “He was just so humble and so grateful. He said, ‘All this for me?’”

“Love ya, Dad.” “Love ya, Son.”

His dad knows Nathan would have the same reaction to the outpouring of love and support his family has received.

“The prayers, the gifts, food, everything. He would just say, ‘All this for me?’ And it’s all for him,” said Wesley.

Family friends are organizing a golf tournament in his memory on July 15. His parents plan to put all the proceeds toward helping others in Nathan’s name.

“We’ve talked to his youth pastor about scholarships for his generation for seminary school, or he played eagle sports, meeting some of their needs,” said Keri.

And while their hearts are aching, their minds are at peace knowing they will see their baby boy again.

“I just hope through his life someone would learn to love God as he did,” said Wesley.

There are still spots available if you’d like to sign up for the golf tournament at Applewood Golf Course.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can donate to the account ‘chipit4hibbitts’ at Pinnacle Bank.

Contact chipit4hibbitts@gmail.com for more information.

