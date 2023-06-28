Expert shares warning signs of rabies amid rabid raccoons in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen a number of rabid raccoons this summer from McDuffie County to a few sightings in Columbia County.

We spoke with Terri McCollister from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control about what you can do to keep both you and your pets.

“Rabies is sickle. It kind of goes up and down like anything else,” said McCollister.

Experts say the number we are seeing now isn’t concerning, but the virus is, which is why it’s important to make sure your pets are vaccinated.

I.C. Parnell with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said: “Rabies is such a serious virus because it’s always fatal when contracted.”

McCollister said: “We don’t want any person or any pet to die from rabies.”

Knowing the signs is important, and it isn’t just foaming at the mouth. While that is a telltale sign, there could be other warning signs.

Parnell said: “One form is the furious form, where they attack stuff and become extremely aggressive. The other form is the dumb form, because they basically just sit there, and they act like they’re oblivious to everything around them.”

Taking steps to prevent wildlife from entering your property is another way to lower your risk.

“If you could decrease the amount of attraction, you are putting out in your yard then you will decrease that interaction level with you or your pets,” said Parnell.

Avoid leaving trash in your yard or tossing it over the fence, and avoid feeding wildlife, even bird feeders.

Authorities also say to keep your pets currently vaccinated against rabies. Don’t let them roam free and avoid feeding your animals outside.

