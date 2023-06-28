Divers find body after tractor overturns in Aiken County pond

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The body of an Aiken County father was found after a tractor overturned in a pond, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of Old Jackson Highway.

The body of water is along the 700 block of Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.

Officials were on the scene Wednesday around 1 p.m. At 2:10 p.m., a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the body was found.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was performing a wellness check on his father when he found the tractor in the water.

The area had several cars coming and going from the road.

Around 1:45 p.m., our crews on the scene noticed a camouflage boat coming out of the private property.

It’s not known how long the tractor was overturned.

