Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta stabbing incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a woman accused of a previous stabbing incident.

Denetrice Janice Shepherd, 43, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing on the 2300 block of Leslie Circle on June 18, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency says she should be considered armed and dangerous.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Shepherd, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1464 or 706-821-1080.

