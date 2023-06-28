Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our Wednesday looks sunny and dry with seasonal highs around 93 degrees.

Starting Thursday temps will begin to warm into the mid-90s with highs close to 95°. The humidity is expected to return with heat index values ranging from 96°-102°. If you’re planning on spending a large amount of time outside be sure to stay hydrated.

Temps will continue to warm into the upper 90s for the upcoming holiday weekend. Temps are expected to reach 98° Saturday afternoon with a 30% chance of scattered storms. Heat index values will range from 99°-105°.

A summer pattern is expected to setup next week with temps in the low 90s and scattered storms in the afternoon. Keep it here for the latest updates.

