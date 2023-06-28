Submit Photos/Videos
Deputy accused of inappropriate relationship with a juvenile

By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a news conference on corrupt officers, his agency made its second arrest of a deputy within a week.

While many of the other deputies have been accused of supplying jail inmates with contraband, this one is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

On Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division received information that Deputy Christopher Masters was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile, according to deputies.

Christopher Masters
Christopher Masters(WRDW/WAGT)

The Criminal Investigation Division began a separate investigation into the allegations.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that probable cause existed to charge Christopher Masters with sexual exploitation of children and violation of oath by a public officer, deputies said.

On Wednesday, Masters was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Masters began his employment with the agency on July 14, 2007, and assigned to the courthouse at the Augusta Judicial Center. He resigned Wednesday in lieu of termination, deputies said.

On Saturday, Deputy Arrington Mursier was arrested on suspicion of bringing contraband into the jail.

