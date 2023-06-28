Submit Photos/Videos
33-year-old accused of attempted murder in Aiken County

Victoria Thomas
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken woman has been accused of attempted murder and was arrested on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Victoria Thomas, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to inmate records.

We are working to learn more about the incident.

On May 22, just last month, Thomas was arrested for nonviolent crimes, being charged with destroying evidence, throwing bodily fluids by prisoner or law enforcement officer, unlawful use of prescription, driving under suspension, and giving a false report.

