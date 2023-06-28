Submit Photos/Videos
2 Saluda County deputies hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl

Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Saluda County deputies are recovering in the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl after responding to reports of a reckless driver.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said the driver almost struck several vehicles near a traffic circle. Deputies say they located the driver, who was unsteady on her feet.

The agency says after a vehicle search, the female suspect was arrested for trafficking fentanyl and transported to the Saluda County Detention Center.

During the arrest and transport, the deputies were exposed.

“These are the dangers we face every day as law enforcement officers. I’m proud of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. There were many heroes involved with today’s incident,” said Sheriff Josh Price.

While transporting the suspect, the arresting deputy began to show fentanyl symptoms. She pulled over, administer Narcan and radioed for help.

Officials say deputies responded to assist her, and while administering medical aid, another deputy was exposed.

According to the sheriff’s office, both deputies were transported to Lexington Medical Center and are expected to be okay.

