Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police on Tuesday released more details about a multi-vehicle road-rage incident the day before.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, police got a 911 call regarding gunshots near Leven Street and Wrightsboro Road. As the dispatcher was fielding the call, an officer was approaching the intersection and was flagged down by the caller, Shondarius Freemon.

Freemon told the officer he and his 72-year-old grandmother had been stopped at the intersection when their vehicle was struck from behind at a high speed by a vehicle driven by Yony-Alberto Mendez.

Freemon stated that before he could learn what had happened, his vehicle was struck two more times intentionally by Mendez.

Freemon said he was unable to move forward due to the traffic in front of him and was in fear for his and his grandmother’s life as Mendez appeared to be preparing to strike them again.

Freemon then produced his legally owned handgun and fired several rounds at Mendez’s vehicle in an attempt to stop the assault, police said.

Mendez’s vehicle was struck several times by the rounds, and the assault ceased, police said.

Freemon stated that at this point, traffic had cleared and he was able to accelerate his vehicle toward the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

Freemon then began calling 911, then saw a Grovetown officer approaching the intersection and flagged down the officer.

While Freemon was telling the officer what happened, Mendez pulled into the parking lot, exited his vehicle and approached Freemon in an aggressive manner, police said.

Mendez was then detained.

Then another individual driver approached the officer and said his vehicle had also been struck from behind moments earlier by Mendez near Wrightsboro Road and Whiskey Road.

That driver said that after his vehicle was hit, he exited the roadway believing that Mendez was going to stop, as well. Mendez instead fled the accident scene and accelerated down Wrightsboro Road toward West Robinson Avenue, the officer was told.

The driver said he followed Mendez, then saw what was happening at Leven Street and Wrightsboro Road.

Officers said Mendez exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and possibly other substances.

Mendez was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries received by flying glass, according to police.

Upon receiving treatment, Mendez was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center and held on two counts each of hit-and-run, following too closely and driving while unlicensed, and one count each of reckless driving, aggressive driving and driving under the influence.

Police aid Freemon’s actions appear to be consistent with acting in self-defense and therefore no charges were brought.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.