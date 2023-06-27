Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ossoff helps launch bill to strengthen Ga. forestry industry

Georgia ranks number one for forestry in the United States.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) -The forestry industry is huge in Georgia. That’s why Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff helped launch the Forest Data Modernization Act to help detect more accurate forestry data with modern technology.

Georgia ranks number one for forestry in the United States, generating over $41 billion and creating numerous jobs.

Many are looking at modern ways to scan forests for as much accurate data as possible.

Ossoff and ecologists say this bill is needed.

“It’s a crucial industry for the state of Georgia, and this industry relies upon robust data and accurate data. And in fact, many of the students here researching, they know how important it is for accurate data,” said Ossoff.

“The benefit of a scientist that is dealing with this data is that we can pretty easily access data from all over the country and answer some pressing questions about climate change. In particular, the act should add in some information about LIDAR, which is something we use every day,” Jeffery Cannon, a landscape ecologist, said.

The goal now is to get more modern technology that will help advance the ever-growing industry.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
23-year-old woman found dead in Aiken County
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
‘It’s all about the money’: Sheriff discusses arrests of jailers
Crumbl
Opening date set for new Crumbl Cookies store in Augusta
Faatimah Kadija Maddox
Augusta prison worker accused of sex with inmate

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
New Ga. laws include ban on some minors’ transgender treatments
Will Rogers
Wealth Wednesday: 5 financial tips when moving to a new state
Dexter White and Ike Lang
2nd suspect arrested in Augusta killing of 15-year-old
Michael Searles
Visitation set for retired AU history professor ‘Cowboy Mike’
Victoria Thomas
33-year-old accused of attempted murder in Aiken County