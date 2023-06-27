Submit Photos/Videos
Opening date set for new Crumbl Cookies store in Augusta

Crumbl
Crumbl(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know the opening date for a new Crumbl Cookies location in Augusta.

The store will open July 14 near Costco, off Riverwatch Parkway east of Interstate 20, according to Augusta Commission member Sean Frantom.

It’ll be the second local store for the chain that’s grown nationally in popularity with its specialty cookie. The other local store opened a little over a year ago at the Mullins Colony shopping center in Evans.

The franchise chain was founded in Utah in 2017 and has more than 850 stores across the United States.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

