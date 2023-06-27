Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

NASA system can recycle astronauts’ sweat and pee on the ISS

NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.
NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronauts may soon be drinking recycled urine and sweat on the International Space Station.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced its engineers have found a way to recycle those liquids from astronauts on the ISS.

While the idea might make some people squeamish, it’s a way to meet one of astronauts’ basic needs, water, without resupply missions from Earth.

NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.
NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.(NASA)

Each crew member needs about a gallon of water per day for consumption, food preparation and hygiene.

NASA said the new system works to collect wastewater and moisture released into the cabin air from astronauts’ breath and sweat. It gets treated and processed into clean and potable water.

Scientists said it’s been carefully tested and has proven reliable.

NASA said the process is similar to some city water distribution systems on Earth but far superior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Deputy Arrington Mursier
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC

Latest News

Capi is one of the seven senior residents at Jane's Journey Home.
New home for old dogs created by woman’s last wish
Shepeard Community Blood Center held a blood drive on Dec. 30, 2020.
Blood bank opening new donation center in Grovetown
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
A Missouri couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it 40...
Couple redeems hotel voucher from their wedding day 40 years later
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events