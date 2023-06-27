Submit Photos/Videos
Midland Valley gets new head basketball coach

By Daniel Booth
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Antauwn Wade is stepping in as the new head basketball coach at Midland Valley High School.

Wade is no stranger to the Mustangs because in 2021 he was the head coach of Midland Valley’s JV team.

He then became the head coach at Whale Branch Early College for the 2022 season.

Before working at the high school ranks, Wade spent two years as an assistant at the University of South Carolina Aiken, and he says this opportunity was the right one for him because Midland Valley is a home away from home.

“When I came for my actual interview for the job, I couldn’t get past the hallway without someone stopping me. ‘Hey, Coach Wade, are you coming back’, or ‘Hey Coach Wade. I’m going to text you’. Throughout that time, that gap in between when I was at Whale Branch Early College, guys from Midland Valley were still texting me,” said Wade.

Wade says even when he was away from the Mustangs, he used to drive an hour and 30 minutes from his hometown of Varnville, S.C. to play with the coaches at Midland Valley, who he’s close friends with.

