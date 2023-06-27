Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

McDonald’s crew member wins $10K after being gifted lottery scratch-off

FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns.(Fibonacci Blue / CC BY 2.0)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local McDonald’s employee had an extraordinary day of work last month after being gifted a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000.

Unique Murphy, who works at the McDonald’s chain restaurant in Redan, Stone Mountain, won big when her supervisor gifted her a scratch-off as a thank you for her customer satisfaction rate.

When Murphy went on break, she decided to scratch the ticket, realizing very quickly that she had won $10,000. According to the McDonald’s “Thank You Crew,” Murphy immediately called her mom to share the news. She later put the money toward a burial for her sister, who passed away in February.

“Unique Murphy is ready for what the future holds,” wrote Hafzah Khan, public relations coordinator for the campaign. “In the future, she even plans on owning her own store.”

The McDonald’s “Thank You Crew” encourages customers and managers to recognize stand-out employees who are making a difference in their communities. To participate and share a positive employee story, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Deputy Arrington Mursier
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case

Latest News

Aerial refueling demonstration over Augusta.
Augusta flyover marks 100th year of aerial refueling
See aerial refueling flyover in Augusta
New details emerge on Grovetown road-rage incident
Crumbl
Opening date set for new Crumbl Cookies store in Augusta