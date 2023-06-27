Jimmy Carter oil painting sells for $225K at auction

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When a friend in the Navy set off for duty and left behind a learn-to-paint kit, a young sailor who would go on to be the 39th president of the United States didn’t let it go to waste.

Jimmy Carter used the kit to teach himself the art of oil painting, a hobby that would predate and outlast his career in both the armed forces and politics.

This past weekend, at the Carter Center’s annual fundraising event, a 2013 work he painted featuring a bald eagle sold for $225,000 at auction. True to Carter’s nature, the funds will go towards a good cause – advancing the center’s work promoting democracy and eradicating tropical diseases and mental health stigma.

“This bald eagle in particular represents so much in his life, but it also represents his passion for enjoying nature and seeing the beauty in everything,” said Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center. “To be able to auction that off and have a piece of memorabilia, something that President Carter focused on as he was painting it, was really special.”

Alexander says Carter, an avid bird watcher alongside his wife Rosalynn, completed 108 paintings in his lifetime and was also an avid woodworker. Indeed, at his beloved Maranatha Church in his hometown of Plains, his initials are etched into the tithings bowl and wooden table that sits at the back of the room – labors of love and enjoyment.

Jimmy Carter Oil Painting (Atlanta News First)

The Carter painting wasn’t the only item to fetch a high bid at the center’s auction. An acoustic guitar signed by Eagles frontman Don Henley went for $20,000 and a collection of poems on the subject of human rights – featuring works by the likes of the Dalai Lama, Maya Angelou, and Bob Dylan – sold for $500,000.

The event raised $2.4 million in total for the vital work the Carter Center is doing and for the first time in its 31-year history, the Carter Center weekend was hosted in Atlanta.

“To do it after 31 years here in Atlanta where the Carter Center sits was a really important element to make sure our donors remembered what our base was,” said Alexander.

The event also took on renewed significance with recent news of Mr. and Mrs. Carter’s failing health. In February, former President Carter announced he was entering hospice care. A few months later, in May, Rosalynn announced an ongoing battle with dementia. Both are at home in Plains, spending time with loved ones.

“They’re exactly where they want to be right now,” said Alexander, who said she visited with the Carters not long ago. “They’re together in Plains surrounded by family, surrounded by love.”

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.