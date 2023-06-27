Here’s why should you get tested for HIV

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - June 27 is National HIV Testing Day, and we spoke with professionals at Hope Health Aiken to find out why you should be getting tested for HIV regularly.

According to the CDC, the state of Georgia ranks fourth in the United States for HIV diagnoses, with over 35,000 people being diagnosed in 2021.

But health experts say the bigger issue is the number of cases that go unnoticed.

“You need to first know your status in order to prevent the spread of HIV and to educate yourself on how to protect yourself because that’s the main goal.” said Jarquita Lawson, the community manager for Hope Health Aiken and Orangeburg. “Protecting yourself is the first step to protecting your partner.”

Another issue health experts see is the stigma around testing.

“Especially here in the Bible belt, they want you to just don’t talk about it. But if you educate, so when the time comes that the younger age, you know, young adults want to become sexually active, then they can protect themselves the right way,” said Lawson.

According to Lawson, if you have a sexually transmitted infection, you are 80 percent more likely to get HIV.

“That’s why it’s important to make sure you take your medication, go to the doctor regularly, and if you have any symptoms of STIs, get that treatment as soon as you can,” said Lawson.

HIV tests are given by pricking the finger, and placing the blood in a solution. Results are ready in as soon as one minute.

“You can live life with HIV. Your life does not end. It’s just more of a new beginning,” said Lawson.

The CDC recommends that everyone, regardless of sexual activity, get tested for HIV at least once a year.

WHERE TO FIND A TESTING SITE:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Project Impact Augusta

Department of Public Health Laney Walker Clinic

Columbia County Health Department

Medical Associates Plus

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Burke County Health Department

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christ Community Health

Thursdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

GAP Ministries

Equality Clinic of Augusta is by appointment

