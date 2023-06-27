Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Here’s why should you get tested for HIV

By Emma Ellis
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - June 27 is National HIV Testing Day, and we spoke with professionals at Hope Health Aiken to find out why you should be getting tested for HIV regularly.

According to the CDC, the state of Georgia ranks fourth in the United States for HIV diagnoses, with over 35,000 people being diagnosed in 2021.

But health experts say the bigger issue is the number of cases that go unnoticed.

“You need to first know your status in order to prevent the spread of HIV and to educate yourself on how to protect yourself because that’s the main goal.” said Jarquita Lawson, the community manager for Hope Health Aiken and Orangeburg. “Protecting yourself is the first step to protecting your partner.”

Another issue health experts see is the stigma around testing.

MORE | S.C. abortion ban returns to newly all-male state Supreme Court

“Especially here in the Bible belt, they want you to just don’t talk about it. But if you educate, so when the time comes that the younger age, you know, young adults want to become sexually active, then they can protect themselves the right way,” said Lawson.

According to Lawson, if you have a sexually transmitted infection, you are 80 percent more likely to get HIV.

“That’s why it’s important to make sure you take your medication, go to the doctor regularly, and if you have any symptoms of STIs, get that treatment as soon as you can,” said Lawson.

HIV tests are given by pricking the finger, and placing the blood in a solution. Results are ready in as soon as one minute.

“You can live life with HIV. Your life does not end. It’s just more of a new beginning,” said Lawson.

The CDC recommends that everyone, regardless of sexual activity, get tested for HIV at least once a year.

MORE | Blood bank opening new donation center in Grovetown

WHERE TO FIND A TESTING SITE:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Project Impact Augusta
  • Department of Public Health Laney Walker Clinic
  • Columbia County Health Department
  • Medical Associates Plus

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

  • Burke County Health Department

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Christ Community Health

Thursdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

  • GAP Ministries

Equality Clinic of Augusta is by appointment

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Deputy Arrington Mursier
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC

Latest News

Here’s why should you get tested for HIV
Cedric Antonio Norman
Deputies seeking murder suspect in Wilkes County
Aiken High’s new football program built from scratch
Much of the flooding in one Augusta neighborhood came from inside the homes.
After years, sewage still spews during storms in south Augusta