Grovetown Police respond to road rage shooting on Wrightsboro Road

Grovetown Police Department
Grovetown Police Department(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department have responded to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road and Harlem-Grovetown Road.

Officials say the incident stemmed from road rage.

According to officials, there were no reports of gunshot wounds, but one person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained by flying glass.

All parties in the incident have been identified and detained.

The investigation is in the early stages. There is no further information at this time.

Antauwn Wade
Bands gather for Juneteenth celebration
