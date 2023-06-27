Newly crowned Miss South Carolina talks with News 12
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization crowned the winner of the 2023 title on Saturday evening.
Greenville native, Jada Samuel, 26, was crowned and received a $60,000 scholarship.
Samuel, who was Miss Bridge City, previously won the Miss Evening Gown Award.
The four runners-up in the competition were the following:
- First Runner-Up: Miss Greater Carolina, Davis Walsh
- Second Runner-Up: Miss Charleston, Sydney Ford
- Third Runner-Up: Miss Clemson, Berkley Bryant
- Fourth Runner-Up: Miss North Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu
Miss South Carolina 2023 Jada Samuel will compete in the Miss America pageant later this year.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.