Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Newly crowned Miss South Carolina talks with News 12

The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization crowned Greenville native Jada Samuel, 26, the winner of the 2023 title.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization crowned the winner of the 2023 title on Saturday evening.

Greenville native, Jada Samuel, 26, was crowned and received a $60,000 scholarship.

Samuel, who was Miss Bridge City, previously won the Miss Evening Gown Award.

The four runners-up in the competition were the following:

  • First Runner-Up: Miss Greater Carolina, Davis Walsh
  • Second Runner-Up: Miss Charleston, Sydney Ford
  • Third Runner-Up: Miss Clemson, Berkley Bryant
  • Fourth Runner-Up: Miss North Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu

Miss South Carolina 2023 Jada Samuel will compete in the Miss America pageant later this year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Deputy Arrington Mursier
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC

Latest News

‘It’s all about the money’: Sheriff discusses arrests of jailers
AUMC
I-TEAM: IRS tax records show Wellstar’s top execs make millions
I-TEAM: IRS tax records show Wellstar’s top execs make millions
Meet the newly crowned Miss South Carolina