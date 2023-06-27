Submit Photos/Videos
Food bank needs volunteers for warehouse, soup kitchen

Durham Bray Law Firm, Ga. Legal Food Frenzy 2023
Durham Bray Law Firm, Ga. Legal Food Frenzy 2023(Golden Harvest Food Bank Augusta)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With children out of school for the summer, Golden Harvest Food Bank is seeing a greater need for food in households with families.

The food bank is looking for volunteers to pack food boxes at its Faith Food Factory warehouse, 3708 Benchmark Drive, and serve meals at its Master’s Table soup kitchen, 702 Fenwick St.

MORE | Hunger doesn’t take a summer break, so schools keep serving

At least 20 volunteers a day are needed at each location from Tuesday through Friday until August.

At the warehouse:

  • Volunteers should be at least 8 years old. Any volunteers under age 13 must be signed up by a guardian.
  • Volunteers should wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes.
  • Clothing should be casual but not sleeveless.
  • Volunteers will be standing for two to three hours and lifting 5 to 10 pounds repeatedly.

At the soup kitchen:

  • Volunteers should be at least 18 years old for the meal prep shift and at least 13 years old for the meal service shift.
  • Clothing should be casual, and shoes should have closed toes.

For a complete list of volunteer opportunities, visit volunteers.goldenharvest.org or contact Doressa Hawes at 706-736-1199, ext. 227.

MORE | Blood bank opening new donation center in Grovetown

Meanwhile, 11 law organizations across the CSRA partnered with Golden Harvest to collect funds to help combat summer hunger through the 12th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy.

Each year, legal groups across Georgia join together in friendly competition to raise funds for their local food banks.

Participants this year came together to raise a total of $30,526, which equals 91,578 meals.

They included the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office; Augusta Judges; Burroughs Elijah Attorneys; Columbia Judicial Circuit; Durham Bray Law Firm; Fulcher Hagler LLP; Georgia Legal Services Program – Augusta; Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP; Law Offices of Nathan M. Jolles, P.C.; Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court; and USBC – Augusta Office.

