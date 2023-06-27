Augusta VA provides resources to local LGBTQ veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the LGBTQ community are sharing concerns about the lack of resources, especially for veterans.

The Augusta VA says they do provide a wide range of services to veterans and are always encouraging patients to share their identity as it helps them better serve their needs.

We spoke with the director of LGBTQ services who says most people in the LGBTQ community locally don’t know they have resources available, but she’s on a mission to help change that.

Pride Month brings about many concerns for those in the LGBTQ community, including a lack of resources or the lack of knowledge of the resources available.

Healthcare providers with the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center say they’re just one resource in our area, providing a wide range of services to LGBTQ veterans.

12 years after the repeal of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” law, “do ask, do tell” is the new motto of LGBTQ veteran care.

“There’s a bunch of different healthcare risks that people face if they are part of LGBTQ plus identities. So, just making sure that we’re out in the open and that we’re actually talking about this with our providers,” Dr. Jennifer Merrifield said.

For Merrifield, providing resources for LGBTQ veterans is personal.

“I do have an uncle who served in the Marine Corps and he was put out of the military for a dishonorable discharge under ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’. Finding out later on that he was put out for being gay was just so disheartening to me,” she said.

When she found out he didn’t have access to the same care as other veterans, all because of who he loves, she found a new purpose as a VA provider helping provide an array of services to veterans just like her uncle.

“That could be transgender care. It could also just be support services. So we’ve got primary care, specific clinics that are for gender-diverse veterans. We also have mental health services,” she said.

The list goes on and they provide resources every day, not just during pride month.

“Not only are you just getting, you know, better healthcare in general, but there’s also supports and that’s super important when you’re here in the south, and in Augusta where you’ve got a lot of more, you know, closed-minded individuals where people need that extra support, um, to thrive,” she said.

For a full list of the resources available to LGBTQ+ veterans, click here.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.