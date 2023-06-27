Augustans endure years of spewing sewage during storms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Up to 30 homes are uninhabitable because of flooding last week in a south Augusta neighborhood .

And alarmingly, the flooding didn’t come from outside the house but from inside. Overflowing toilets, sinks and shower drains spewed sewage-tainted water that gushing through homes. And residents are still cleaning up .

The problem stems from aging infrastructure in Augusta.

Cracked sewer pipes allow stormwater into the sewage system, which gets overwhelmed. The water also comes in through manholes and other entry points.

But what goes in must come out – often in another area.

The south Augusta area suffered the brunt of the damage during last week’s storms, ranging from clogged storm drains to spilled sewage and sinkholes caused by collapsed utility pipes .

In the Yates Drive area, dozens of houses are uninhabitable where water came up inside homes.

In other neighborhoods like Virginia Avenue, the sewage-laden water bubbled up out of manholes.

The sewage contaminated yards, streets and the creeks the sewage flowed into.

Rocky Creek was especially hard hit, with at least eight sewage spills draining into it.

But the biggest spill went into Butler Creek after the sewage plant itself overflowed during last week’s storms.

Despite the stormwater fees every Richmond County customer pays, this happens during many large storms in Richmond County.

“Augusta is actively evaluating the wastewater collection system for defects that can allow rainfall inflow and infiltration,” city officials said in a report on last week’s spillage. “We have recently corrected some of these issues and we are developing projects to address other areas which contribute to these types of problems during major rainfall events.”

Parts of the city have been prone to flooding for years, and the stormwater fee put in place in 2016 was supposed to help with that.

As to whether it really has, years of coverage from News 12 may answer that question:

Not far from Yates Drive, sewage gurgled up through a manhole last week on Virginia Avenue.

But it wasn’t the first time.

In fact, News 12 was there two years ago when the same thing happened. At that time, neighbors asked where their stormwater fees were going.

“It’s astronomical. When I come home, and I have to smell this. Or I have to walk through this, or my neighbors can’t even get to their house because there’s 3 feet of sewage in their front yard,” neighbor Wayne Ditty told us in 2020.

Ditty told us he sees sewage rolling down the road at least four times last year. And Ditty and his neighbors told us two years ago they want to see something done about it.

And yet it’s still happening.

Homes were badly damaged when floodwaters rose as a deluge fell on soil that was already saturated by a week of rain.

Aside from coming up inside houses, sewage spilled out into roadways and creeks.

Among the major spills was one at the sewage treatment plant at 1820 Doug Barnard Parkway. The stormwater invading the sewage system exceeded the pumping capacity at the sewage plant, causing an overflow of 538,589 gallons, affecting Butler Creek.

Other major spills included:

37,800 gallons of contaminated water from a manhole at 2722 Mike Padgett Highway

28,960 gallons of contaminated water from a manhole at 1625 Doug Barnard Parkway

10,650 gallons of contaminated water from a manhole at Argonne Drive and Catalina Drive

Minor sewage overflows were from manholes and cleanouts on June 22-24 at :

3306 and 3312 Tobin St.

3101 Wyman St.

2521 Argonne Drive

2101 Virginia Ave.

