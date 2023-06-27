Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today through Thursday looks mostly dry and sunny with temps remaining in the low to mid-90s. The humidity looks to reaming high so feels like temps will likely range from 97- 104°. If you’re planning on spending a large amount of time outside be sure to stay hydrated.

The actual temps will warm into the mid and upper 90s as we get closer to the end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend. Rain and afternoon storms chances will also return by Friday night and into the weekend.

