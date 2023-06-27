Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warm Weather On the Way With Highs In The 90s
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today through Thursday looks mostly dry and sunny with temps remaining in the low to mid-90s. The humidity looks to reaming high so feels like temps will likely range from 97- 104°. If you’re planning on spending a large amount of time outside be sure to stay hydrated.

The actual temps will warm into the mid and upper 90s as we get closer to the end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend. Rain and afternoon storms chances will also return by Friday night and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Deputy Arrington Mursier
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Grovetown Police Department
Grovetown Police respond to road rage shooting on Wrightsboro Road

Latest News

Highs This Week
Sunny and Hot, Low Rain Chances
Staying warm this week
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Staying warm this week
Anthony's 7pm Forecast:6/26
Pool Days All Week
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong