Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Rain chances return today. High heating up in the 90s this week.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight a few isolated storms cannot be ruled out, some of which could be on the stronger side. Temps tonight will stay mild in the 90s and 80s, eventually falling back to the upper 70s by midnight and low 70s by the morning.

Tuesday through Thursday looks mostly dry and sunny with temps remaining in the low to mid-90s. The humidity looks to reaming high so feels like temps will likely range from 97- 104°. If you’re planning on spending a large amount of time outside be sure to stay hydrated.

The actual temp will warm into the mid and upper 90s as we get closer to the end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend. Rain and afternoon storms chances will also return by Friday night and into the weekend.

