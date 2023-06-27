Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is moving through the region this afternoon keeping our temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values are lower than yesterday thanks to some drier, but temps will climb back into the mid and upper 90s later this week with increased humidity.

Tonight we’ll see temps falling out of the 90s and back to the upper 60s and low 70s for tomorrow morning. Our Wednesday looks sunny and dry with seasonal highs around 93 degrees.

Starting Thursday temps will begin to warm into the mid-90s with highs close to 95°. The humidity is expected to return with heat index values ranging from 96°-102°. If you’re planning on spending a large amount of time outside be sure to stay hydrated.

Temps will continue to warm into the upper 90s for the upcoming holiday weekend. Temps are expected to reach 98° Saturday afternoon with a 30% chance of scattered storms. Heat index values will range from 99°-105°.

A summer pattern is expected to setup next week with temps in the low 90s and scattered storms in the afternoon. Keep it here for the latest updates.

