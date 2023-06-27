Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Warm Weather On the Way With Highs In The 90s. Rain and Storms holding Off For A Bit.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is moving through the region this afternoon keeping our temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values are lower than yesterday thanks to some drier, but temps will climb back into the mid and upper 90s later this week with increased humidity.

Tonight we’ll see temps falling out of the 90s and back to the upper 60s and low 70s for tomorrow morning. Our Wednesday looks sunny and dry with seasonal highs around 93 degrees.

Starting Thursday temps will begin to warm into the mid-90s with highs close to 95°. The humidity is expected to return with heat index values ranging from 96°-102°. If you’re planning on spending a large amount of time outside be sure to stay hydrated.

Temps will continue to warm into the upper 90s for the upcoming holiday weekend. Temps are expected to reach 98° Saturday afternoon with a 30% chance of scattered storms. Heat index values will range from 99°-105°.

A summer pattern is expected to setup next week with temps in the low 90s and scattered storms in the afternoon. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
23-year-old woman found dead in Aiken County
Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Deputy Arrington Mursier
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case

Latest News

HOT 4th of July Weekend
Anthony's 6pm Forecast: 6/27
Pool Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Highs This Week
Sunny and Hot, Low Rain Chances
Staying warm this week
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino