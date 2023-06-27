Check out who is hiring this summer in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you are looking for a summer side job, looking to change your career or volunteer, find out who is hiring in the CSRA.

Summer Job/Volunteer Positions

Family YMCA (by county):

Richmond - child development academy, adaptive aquatic instructor, day camp counselor, lifeguard, swim instructor, welcome center

Aiken - child development academy, child watch staff, day camp counselor, counselor, welcome center staff

Burke - lifeguard, welcome center

Thomson - wellness floor staff

Job Fairs

The Richmond County School System will host a Walk-In Wednesday job fair at the Central Office, located at 864 Broad Street.

July 12 - 9 a.m. to noon

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Youth Citizen’s Police Academy for high school students in Richmond County.

July 17-21

Schools

Richmond County School System - assistant principal, teachers, media specialist, counselors, accountants and more.

Augusta University - administrative, research associate, nurse clinician, nurse manager, clinical services, assistant director of student counseling and psychological services, director of multicultural student engagement

Nonprofits

CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority (by county)

McDuffie - center operations assistant, clerk typist, maintenance, bus driver

Richmond- teacher, teacher aide, family service worker, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor

Burke - teacher, bus monitor

Emanuel - teacher aide, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor

Lincoln - bus driver, maintenance

Jenkins - teacher, bus driver and monitor

Sheriff’s Offices/EMA

Government

