Check out who is hiring this summer in the CSRA

By Macy Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you are looking for a summer side job, looking to change your career or volunteer, find out who is hiring in the CSRA.

MORE | Georgia Power initiative aims to recruit K-12 students for careers

Summer Job/Volunteer Positions

Family YMCA (by county):

  • Richmond - child development academy, adaptive aquatic instructor, day camp counselor, lifeguard, swim instructor, welcome center
  • Aiken - child development academy, child watch staff, day camp counselor, counselor, welcome center staff
  • Burke - lifeguard, welcome center
  • Thomson - wellness floor staff

Job Fairs

The Richmond County School System will host a Walk-In Wednesday job fair at the Central Office, located at 864 Broad Street.

  • July 12 - 9 a.m. to noon

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Youth Citizen’s Police Academy for high school students in Richmond County.

  • July 17-21
MORE | Hunger doesn’t take a summer break, so schools keep serving

Schools

  • Richmond County School System - assistant principal, teachers, media specialist, counselors, accountants and more.
  • Augusta University - administrative, research associate, nurse clinician, nurse manager, clinical services, assistant director of student counseling and psychological services, director of multicultural student engagement

Nonprofits

CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority (by county)

  • McDuffie - center operations assistant, clerk typist, maintenance, bus driver
  • Richmond- teacher, teacher aide, family service worker, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
  • Burke - teacher, bus monitor
  • Emanuel - teacher aide, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
  • Lincoln - bus driver, maintenance
  • Jenkins - teacher, bus driver and monitor
MORE | ‘Need is here’: How the HUB is impacting food deserts

Sheriff’s Offices/EMA

Government

