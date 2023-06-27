Check out who is hiring this summer in the CSRA
Jun. 27, 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you are looking for a summer side job, looking to change your career or volunteer, find out who is hiring in the CSRA.
Summer Job/Volunteer Positions
- Golden Harvest is in increasing need of volunteers this summer, to see all volunteer options head over to their website.
- SPCA Albrecht Center is in need of volunteers this summer, as well as Friends of the Animal Shelter.
- The Big Mo - concession workers and parking attendants
- Richmond - child development academy, adaptive aquatic instructor, day camp counselor, lifeguard, swim instructor, welcome center
- Aiken - child development academy, child watch staff, day camp counselor, counselor, welcome center staff
- Burke - lifeguard, welcome center
- Thomson - wellness floor staff
Job Fairs
The Richmond County School System will host a Walk-In Wednesday job fair at the Central Office, located at 864 Broad Street.
- July 12 - 9 a.m. to noon
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Youth Citizen’s Police Academy for high school students in Richmond County.
- July 17-21
Schools
- Richmond County School System - assistant principal, teachers, media specialist, counselors, accountants and more.
- Augusta University - administrative, research associate, nurse clinician, nurse manager, clinical services, assistant director of student counseling and psychological services, director of multicultural student engagement
Nonprofits
CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority (by county)
- McDuffie - center operations assistant, clerk typist, maintenance, bus driver
- Richmond- teacher, teacher aide, family service worker, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
- Burke - teacher, bus monitor
- Emanuel - teacher aide, cook aide, maintenance, bus driver and monitor
- Lincoln - bus driver, maintenance
- Jenkins - teacher, bus driver and monitor
Sheriff’s Offices/EMA
- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office - patrol deputies, deputy jailers, and communications officers
- Waynesboro Police Department - administrative assistant, patrol, and special operations
- North Augusta Public Safety - school resource officers, public safety officers, firefighters, and a communications technician
- Jenkins County - night shift jailers and dispatchers
- Saluda County Patrol Division - paramedic, E-911 dispatcher, and detention officers
- Harlem Fire Department - firefighters
- Grovetown Police Department - dispatchers, road patrol officer, and firefighters
- Burke County Sheriff’s Office - road patrol deputies, correction officers, special operations, detention center counselors and more
- Bamberg County Sheriff Department - communication specialist
Government
- Augusta Richmond County Library System - library assistant
- The City of Grovetown - operators, planners, administration,
- North Augusta is hiring in the parks and recreation department, engineering and public works, public services, human resources and more.
- Saluda County - civic court clerk, mechanic, and part-time recycle site attendant.
