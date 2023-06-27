Burke County Sheriff’s Office saves $200K with reorganization

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says a reorganization of his agency has led to almost $200,000 in savings as several positions were eliminated.

The plan eliminates one detention center officer, one court services chief position, one narcotics investigator position and one civil division position.

The positions were eliminated through a combination of retirements, consolidation of workload, restructuring, state and federal grants, and other methods.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The changes allowed deserving employees to be promoted while ”right-sizing” the agency, Williams said.

The elimination of salary and benefits totals approximately $309,000, while the cost of the reorganization plan is about $87,000. That means a savings of more than $196,000 in a calendar year.

Williams says he expects other cost savings through lower turnover and higher morale, as well as other benefits.

“With this plan, we can continue providing public safety services that will reduce the fear of crime, improve our quality of life, and spur educational, social, and economic growth across our communities,” the agency said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.