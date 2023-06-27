Blood bank opening new donation center in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is opening a new donor center in Grovetown.

The new center, located at 290 Meridian Drive, is open seven days a week for blood and platelet donations.

A grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday at noon.

Shepeard also operates donor centers in Augusta, Evans, Aiken and Dublin, along with thousands of mobile blood drives each year.

Shepeard is the primary blood supplier to Augusta University Health, Piedmont Augusta, Aiken Regional Medical Center, and more than two dozen other health facilities.

“Like with all of Shepeard’s other donor centers, the blood collected at our new location in Grovetown will stay here in the CSRA to help save and improve the lives of local patients,” said Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel.

Donors can visit shepeardblood.org to view the new center’s operating hours and to make an appointment. Walk-ins are always welcome.

