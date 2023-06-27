Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Blood bank opening new donation center in Grovetown

Shepeard Community Blood Center held a blood drive on Dec. 30, 2020.
Shepeard Community Blood Center held a blood drive on Dec. 30, 2020.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is opening a new donor center in Grovetown.

The new center, located at 290 Meridian Drive, is open seven days a week for blood and platelet donations.

A grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday at noon.

MORE | Who’s hiring? Job fairs and recruiting across the CSRA

Shepeard also operates donor centers in Augusta, Evans, Aiken and Dublin, along with thousands of mobile blood drives each year.

Shepeard is the primary blood supplier to Augusta University Health, Piedmont Augusta, Aiken Regional Medical Center, and more than two dozen other health facilities.

“Like with all of Shepeard’s other donor centers, the blood collected at our new location in Grovetown will stay here in the CSRA to help save and improve the lives of local patients,” said Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel.

Donors can visit shepeardblood.org to view the new center’s operating hours and to make an appointment. Walk-ins are always welcome.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Deputy Arrington Mursier
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC

Latest News

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff’s Office saves $200K with reorganization
Clean Energy Roadshow stops in Augusta to highlight fuel-efficient vehicles
Joshua Grant Me Hope
Grant Me Hope: After 10 years in foster care, ‘It’s kind of been hard’
Faatimah Kadija Maddox
Augusta prison worker accused of sex with inmate