Bands perform in delayed Juneteenth celebration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bands gathered at the Augusta Commons for the delayed Juneteenth celebration.

Originally, Augusta’s 7th annual Juneteenth was supposed to host live performances throughout their celebration on June 19th, but fears over heavy rain forecasts pushed these to a later date.

It’s the first year the Band of Brothers are receiving city funding to support this local event in the form of $20,000 plus $3,500 for security fees.

When News 12 caught up with media representative of the Band of Brothers, Chavis Lawrence, he explained the event closed down, “For safety reasons. Because you don’t know at any given time what mother nature is going to do.” He continued, “When you’re dealing with major recording artists or major musical artists, you have to see what their schedule is, see what the city’s venue availability is and just make it all make sense.”

