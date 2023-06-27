Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta prison worker accused of sex with inmate

Faatimah Kadija Maddox
Faatimah Kadija Maddox(WRDW/WAGT)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested an Augusta State Medical Prison worker who’s accused of having sex with an inmate.

Faatimah Kadija Maddox, 30, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault and remained in Richmond County jail Tuesday in lieu of $8,450 bond, according to jail records.

MORE | Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case

Prison workers can be charged with sexual assault even if the sex with an inmate is consensual, due to the relatively powerless situation an inmate is in.

Although Maddox worked in the prison as surgical technician, she wasn’t an employee of the Georgia Department of Corrections, according to the agency. Instead, she was an employee of the prison’s health care vendor, WellPath, according to the state agency.

According to an arrest warrant, Maddox made sexual contact with a male prisoner between May 3 and Saturday while in her job capacity.

The offense occurred in an operating room in the prison at 3001 Gordon Highway, according to the arrest warrant.

