Augusta flyover today will mark 100th year of aerial refueling

KC-135 Stratotanker from 134th Air Refueling Wing. Source: USAF
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Air Force invites the public to join on Tuesday to observe flyovers of air refuelers above communities across the country, including Augusta, honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

The Augusta flyover will take place around 1 p.m.

The day’s events will involve a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., and C-17 Globemaster III from Charleston Air Force Base, S.C. The route of flight will be visible from landmarks in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Landmarks and approximate local times are as follows:

  • 11:15 a.m.: Cape Coral Bridge – Fort Meyers, Fla.
  • 11:30 a.m.: Florida State Capitol, Tallahassee, Fla.
  • 11:45 a.m.: Key West – Key West, Fla.
  • 12:20 p.m.: Miami Beach, Fla.
  • 12:30 p.m.: Georgia State Capitol – Atlanta
  • 12:30 p.m.: South Palm Beach, Fla.
  • 12:50 p.m.: Tidal Cove Beach – Sebastian, Fla.
  • 1 p.m.: Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Ga.
  • 1:10 p.m.: Interstate 4/Highway 98 – Lakeland, Fla.
  • 1:15 p.m.: South Carolina State House, Columbia, S.C.
  • 1:25 p.m.: Skyway Bridge, St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • 1:40 p.m.: Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge – Charleston, S.C.
  • 2:40 p.m.: University of Florida Stadium – Gainesville, Fla.
  • 2:45 p.m.: Ocala, Fla.
  • 3 p.m.: Busch Gardens, Tampa, Fla.

With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities utilize a fleet of KC-46, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers.

“Air refueling propels our nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander.

U.S. Army Air Service aviators first pulled off what was coinsidered impossible on June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling.

So Tuesday will mark the 100th anniversary of that feat.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

