Augusta flyover marks 100th year of aerial refueling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Air Force on Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of aerial refueling with flyover demonstrations across the country, including over Augusta.

The Augusta flyover took place shortly after 1 p.m.

Watch a stream of the flyover above.

The day’s events involved a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., and C-17 Globemaster III from Charleston Air Force Base, S.C.

“Air refueling propels our nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander.

U.S. Army Air Service aviators first pulled off what was considered impossible on June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling.

