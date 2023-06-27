Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta flyover marks 100th year of aerial refueling

Here's what happened during a flyover to mark the 100th anniversary of aerial refueling.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Air Force on Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of aerial refueling with flyover demonstrations across the country, including over Augusta.

The Augusta flyover took place shortly after 1 p.m.

Watch a stream of the flyover above.

The day’s events involved a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., and C-17 Globemaster III from Charleston Air Force Base, S.C.

“Air refueling propels our nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander.

U.S. Army Air Service aviators first pulled off what was considered impossible on June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Deputy Arrington Mursier
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case

Latest News

See aerial refueling flyover in Augusta
New details emerge on Grovetown road-rage incident
FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
McDonald’s crew member wins $10K after being gifted lottery scratch-off
Crumbl
Opening date set for new Crumbl Cookies store in Augusta