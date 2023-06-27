Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken High’s new football program built from scratch

COACH DWAYNE GARRICK
COACH DWAYNE GARRICK(Staff)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been four months since it was announced that Dwayne Garrick would be taking over the Hornets football program, and 17 days since he moved in-house to breathe new life into a dormant program.

Garrick knows what it takes to build a winning program. He hasn’t had a losing program since taking over for the Warhorses in 2015. In that same amount of time, the Hornets haven’t had a winning program.

Garrick has had head coaching gigs at Hillcrest High School, Dorman High School, Wilston-Elko High School, and River Bluff High School.

From his 23 years as a head coach, Garrick has amassed 200 wins.

He chose Aiken High School, not only because it was close to home, but because the team had the beginnings of something special.

“Everything that’s needed is here to compete. We got a long way to go, but we’re working at it,” said Garrick.

When asked if he ever thought he would start from scratch again, Garrick said, “No, not really, never really crossed my mind. It’s just one of those things. An opportunity came from a couple of places, I thought I’d like a challenge and this would be one of them. I’m getting kind of toward the end of the road.”

It’s almost like the two needed each other. The Hornets needed someone to step up and Garrick needed a challenge.

How he turns a program that has been laying dormant into a winning one, is a reflection of the coaching staff, “You got to have a lot of energy. You got to be a high-energy guy, which I tend to think that I am. So that’s the good part about it, I still got that fire. If I didn’t have the fire, I’d be quit, I’d retire, I’d be done.”

It’s up to the athletes to meet him halfway.

“It’s ultimately going to start with them without a doubt. But I think that pushing them and then making them do things the right way, and the discipline and all the rigor and stuff that goes along with it if you ask a lot, it’s hard to surrender,” said Garrick.

The Hornets open their season at home against Lakeside High School on August 18.

