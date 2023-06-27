Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

24-year-old suspect arrested after Waynesboro shooting incident

Brandon Morris
Brandon Morris(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting incident, causing no injuries, according to authorities.

Deputies say on Monday they responded to 212 Ridge Road, around 12:48 p.m., in reference to a disturbance.

The two victims stated they were standing near the front yard when the suspect came out of his nearby residence, and began yelling at the two victims, deputies say.

MORE | 23-year-old mom killed in Wilkes County shooting

The suspect then began to threaten them stating he would kill them, when he took out his rifle and fired a single shot at both individuals, according to authorities.

The suspect later identified as Brandon Morris, 24, then got into his vehicle and left the residence before deputies arrived, authorities say.

Morris was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This was the first shooting in the CSRA of the day. Later that evening in Grovetown, a shooting incident left one injured.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Grovetown Police Department
Grovetown police respond to road rage shooting on Wrightsboro Road
Deputy Arrington Mursier
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case

Latest News

Augusta University Health
Hearing today focuses on AU Health’s merger with Wellstar
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Richard Roundtree holds press conference
Brad Mcelya talks about National HIV Testing Day
Check out who is hiring this summer in the CSRA
Check out who is hiring this summer in the CSRA