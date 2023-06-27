24-year-old suspect arrested after Waynesboro shooting incident

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting incident, causing no injuries, according to authorities.

Deputies say on Monday they responded to 212 Ridge Road, around 12:48 p.m., in reference to a disturbance.

The two victims stated they were standing near the front yard when the suspect came out of his nearby residence, and began yelling at the two victims, deputies say.

The suspect then began to threaten them stating he would kill them, when he took out his rifle and fired a single shot at both individuals, according to authorities.

The suspect later identified as Brandon Morris, 24, then got into his vehicle and left the residence before deputies arrived, authorities say.

Morris was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This was the first shooting in the CSRA of the day. Later that evening in Grovetown, a shooting incident left one injured.

