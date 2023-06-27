23-year-old woman found dead in Aiken County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found behind a storage building in the North Augusta area.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said the body of Destany Hazel, was found around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday behind a storage building at a home in the 100 block of Womrath Road in North Augusta.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Newberry to determine her cause of death.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

