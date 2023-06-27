Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

23-year-old woman found dead in Aiken County

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found behind a storage building in the North Augusta area.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said the body of Destany Hazel, was found around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday behind a storage building at a home in the 100 block of Womrath Road in North Augusta.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Newberry to determine her cause of death.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
Investigation launched after body run over at shooting scene
Power lines
Multiple people without power in the CSRA
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Road-rage victim shot at car to stop attacker, Grovetown police say
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens near Western NC
Deputy Arrington Mursier
Richmond County deputy arrested in jail contraband case

Latest News

Much of the flooding in one Augusta neighborhood came from inside the homes.
Augustans endure years of spewing sewage during storms
The iPhone changed the world as much as the automobile, airplane, and personal computer ever did.
What the Tech: The iPhone turns 16 years old
Aerial refueling demonstration over Augusta.
Augusta flyover marks 100th year of aerial refueling
See aerial refueling flyover in Augusta