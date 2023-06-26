What the Tech: App of the Day, Autio

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like many of you, whenever a family hits the highways for a vacation road trip, they listen to podcasts, music, and sometimes audiobooks.

The kids generally have their own music and listen in silence to their favorite playlists on Spotify and Amazon Music.

There’s nothing wrong with that but sometimes they miss talking about things they see along the route. Everyone gets sick of pointing out “fun facts” about what they’re driving through.

Actor Kevin Costner and a team of storytellers developed an app that tells stories of the area around you.

Autio is all about the journey. As you drive along, the app pops up bite-sized stories of the area and attractions near you.

You’ll still get to listen to your music, podcasts, or whatever. Still, anytime you get close to an interesting story, Autio sends a notification that a story about that area is available.

We took it for a test drive in the Nashville, Tenn. area and received notifications that we were approaching a place where Flatt and Scruggs first got a record deal. A little way down the road, we got a notification that we were about to pass an area that suffered the worst fire in Nashville’s history.

Costner and developers enlisted voice actors and celebrities to narrate each story which runs for two to four minutes.

No surprise that Costner narrates many stories in the Old West.

A drive through Wyoming and Montana found stories told by Costner of Native Americans and cowboys. Stories you’d never discover while on the road.

Sometimes it’s history, sometimes it points out an interesting landmark.

On a drive through Southwest Florida, there’s a research center that has gathered information about the legend of the Skunk Ape.

Autio has over 100 stories in each state. You can also look down the road to find other interesting stories you can save for later. It’s a tour guide for the open road.

The Autio app is available only for iPhones and offers five stories free. It’s $30 for a month, or $36 for a full year of road trip stories. e roads.

